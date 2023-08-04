AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,881,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,849,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

