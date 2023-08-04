Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

(Get Free Report)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.