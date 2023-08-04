Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 2.7%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurizon in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

