Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,174. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

