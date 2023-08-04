Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 572,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

