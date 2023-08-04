AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AXS traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 546,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.