Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

