Badger DAO Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00007098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,750,511 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

