Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global cut Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.76.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.26. 1,040,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

