Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 2,112,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,746. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

