Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Banc of California from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $801.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banc of California by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.