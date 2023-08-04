Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 491,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

