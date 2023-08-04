Bank of America Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $113.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOOT. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.05. 784,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,316. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

