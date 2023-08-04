Bank of Marin Takes $205,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. 228,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,807. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

