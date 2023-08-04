Bank of Marin Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Marin reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 126,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,209. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.