Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Reduced by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

