Barclays Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 961,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.