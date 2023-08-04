Barclays Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $52.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

RYAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,136. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,545,575 shares of company stock valued at $415,122,441. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

