Barclays Cuts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

