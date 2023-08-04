Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $66.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

