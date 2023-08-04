Barclays Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.75. 1,226,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Clorox has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

