Barclays Raises Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target to $26.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

