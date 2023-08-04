Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.32

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.51%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

