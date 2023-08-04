Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,725 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 4.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 15,871,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,500,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

