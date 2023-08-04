Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 466,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 675,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

