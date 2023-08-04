BCE Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.967 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BCE traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 397,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.25. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The stock has a market cap of C$51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.31.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

