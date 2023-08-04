BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.
BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.92.
BCE Stock Up 1.6 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
