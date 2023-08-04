BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.92.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$56.43. 798,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,415. The company has a market cap of C$51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.40 and a 52 week high of C$66.05.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.