BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.64.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.29. 1,187,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.25. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
