BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.64.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.29. 1,187,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.25. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

BCE Company Profile

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.