Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.