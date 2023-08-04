Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0389 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $217.24 million and $6.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.35 or 0.06312578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,325,996 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,905,996 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.