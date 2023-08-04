Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 292,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,940. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.