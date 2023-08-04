Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

