Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.33.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.62. The company had a trading volume of 231,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,468. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

