Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.05. 787,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

