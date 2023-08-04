Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 352,032 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

