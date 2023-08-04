Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 97.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 219.8% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $1,576,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BMAR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

