Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD traded up $13.64 on Friday, reaching $1,282.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,312.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,427.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

