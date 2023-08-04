Benchmark Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $44.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CHUY opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

