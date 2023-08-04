Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LiveVox by 336.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

