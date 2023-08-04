Berenberg Bank Increases Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.08) to GBX 1,340 ($17.20) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.82) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

About Dunelm Group

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

