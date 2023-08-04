Berenberg Bank Increases Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.08) to GBX 1,340 ($17.20) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.82) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLMY
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.