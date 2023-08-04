Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
