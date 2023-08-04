Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

