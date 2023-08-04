Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.69. 1,346,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,038. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $99.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

