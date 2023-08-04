Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 947,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

