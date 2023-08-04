Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Better Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Frank Karbe purchased 137,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,483.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Karbe bought 137,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,483.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,699,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,691. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.