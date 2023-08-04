Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 156 shares.The stock last traded at $1,000.00 and had previously closed at $1,000.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $991.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
