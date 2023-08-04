Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 156 shares.The stock last traded at $1,000.00 and had previously closed at $1,000.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $991.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56.

About Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $222.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.