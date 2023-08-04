BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.