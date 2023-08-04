Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -1.37.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,780,750. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 432,096 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth about $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

