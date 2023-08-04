BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $31.86 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,985,675 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

