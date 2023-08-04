BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $30.88 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,101 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

